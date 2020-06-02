Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NATASASTANKOVIC/ALYGONI Here's how Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni reacted to her pregnancy, wedding with Hardik Pandya

Fans were amazed when cricketer Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on January 1, 2020. Later, during the time when everyone was distressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple thought of sharing good news yet again. But it wasn't one but two that were announced recently. Taking to social media, the adorable couple shared photos from their wedding ceremony which took place during the lockdown, and not only this they even announced that they are expecting a baby together. There were a lot of celebrities and fans who poured in congratulatory messages for them however the one which grabbed eyeballs was from the 'DJ Wale Babu' girl's ex-boyfriend and television actor Aly Goni.

The pictures from the wedding ceremony as well as the announcement of the baby's arrival were made on Instagram through posts that were shared by both Natasa and Hardik. Taking to the photo-sharing application, the model wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

Soon, the Yeh Hai Mohhabatein fame Aly who dated Natasa for a while in the year 2014 commented on her post and wrote, "God bless you guys" along with some heart emojis. This isn't the first time he has done the same. On Natasa's previous post about her engagement, Hardik commented with a lot of hearts. She captioned the photo, "Forever yes @hardikpandya93."

Earlier talking about the couple in January, Aly told a portal, "I’m really really happy for her. I really liked them both together. I’ve seen them together and they are adorable. I’m so ecstatic that they are getting married,” he had said. “I already knew that they are dating each other. This was a little surprise for everyone, but I’m really happy that she is very happy."

Aly and Natasa have even participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 where the chemistry between the two was always a topic of discussion.

