From getting engaged to announcing pregnancy: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's love story (In Pics)

Bigg Boss 8 fame model and actress Natasa Stankovic announced her pregnancy with finace and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Sunday taking everyone by pleasent surprise. The Serbian actress, who has also appeared in Nach Baliye, shared a series of pictures with beau Hardik Pandya on social media and wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes". In one of the pictures, Natasa can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a blue atiire as she looked loving at her beau Hardik Pandya.

Just like their engagement news,the announcement of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya embracing parenthood soon has taken the internet by stiorm. So how did the love story start? Here's a look at their adorable moments spent together.

The fairy-tale engagement

The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020 and, it was nothing less than a fairy-tale. Hardik Panday got on his knees as he proposed to his ladylove Natasa Stankovi with a gorgeous ring on a yacht decorated with balloons and flowers as a live orchestra played in the background. And, it was "Forever yes", from her.

Ahead of announcing the engagement, Hardik Pandya shared picture with Natasa as they attended a party in Dubai.

The chilling out moment

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya made huge headlines when pictures of the couple from one of their beach holidays made way on the internet.

Of love-filled selfies and family meets

Earlier Natasa shared a loving selfie with Hardik in Instagram stories with her head on his chest and wrote, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand.”

Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya spoke about Natasa Stankovic in an earlier interview with Bombay Times.and said, "“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged".

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya jwas spotted with Natasa Stankovic and her family for dinner.

Holi celebration together

Natasa Stankovic joined the Pandyas for Holi celebration and shared some lovely pictures from the occasion.

