Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMCRITICSS Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya tests positive for COVID-19

Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya tested positive for COVID-19 and she has been advised home isolation, a health department official said on Wednesday. Some of Adhya's family members have also tested positive for the contagion, he said. "Aparija and the members of her family who have

contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said.

The actress was not keeping well for the last few days, he added.

Talking about Aparajita, she was currently seen in the cooking based show Rannabanna which Hasiwala and Company. The actress was not sure about shooting amid the outbreak however decided to do so after having a discussion with her husband.

Well now, her work has come to a standstill now.

-More details awaited.

-With PTI inputs

