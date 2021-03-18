BARC TRP Report Week 10: Anupamaa stands on top spot, Kundali Bhagya makes a comeback

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMAAFANCLUB,TRPNEWS1234 Anupamaa stands on top spot, Kundali Bhagya makes a comeback

Television shows leave no stone unturned to bring interesting twists and turns to keeps the viewers entertained. From bringing new entries to the rebirth of the leading pair, the TV shows ensure that the fans are hooked to their small screens. However, not every storyline hit the right chords with the audience. This is where the TRP report comes in. It reveals which TV show has managed to attract the viewers in the last week and which hasn't.

Four TV shows of Star Plus have made it to the top 5 of the BATC TRP list in the 10th week of the year. The BARC India released the list and like every other week, Rupali Ganguli and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has managed to bag the top slot.

Let's know how was the TRP rating of your favorite shows and which were the top 5 in BARC TRP Report.

Anupamaa

In the 10th week of the year, viewers have given their complete love to the Star Plus show 'Anupamaa' and made it the highest rated show in the TRP list. The show managed to garner 8801 impressions.

Imlie

At the same time, Star Plus' show 'Imli' has got second place in the list of Top 5 of TRP. This serial occupies the second number 7555 impressions. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Star Plus' third show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein', has been appreciated by the audience alot. It stands at number 3 in the TRP's Top 5 list with 6952 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the characters of 'Naira' and 'Kartik' have managed to hook the audience to the show even after years of it running on the TV. The show garnered 6901 impressions and completed on number 4 position.

Kundali Bhagya

TV serial 'Kundali Bhagya', which used to shine at number 1 at one time, has made a comeback in the Top 5 list of TRP ratings with 6516 impressions.