Fans think Arti Singh's description of perfect man for marriage fits Sidharth Shukla, say 'SidArti is endgame'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is often questioned about her marriage plans and the man she would like to marry. During her stay in the controversial house, the TV actress was seen claiming again and again that it is her dream to get married. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram from her co-star Siddhaanth Surryavanshi and supermodel Alesia Raut's wedding. In the video, the bride was seen dropping a kaleera on Arti. It is believed that during the chooda ceremony, the girl on whom the bride's kaleera falls becomes a bride soon.

Sharing the video, Arti revealed the description of a perfect man for marriage. She said, "I’m always asked Kaisa ladka chahiye apko (what kind of partner do you want) by everyone and my answer is a good son ..... a good son will make a good husband. @allylovesgym @_siddhaanth_ apki shadi ka video."

Soon after the actress shared the qualities, fans flooded her post saying that her description fits Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. During the show, Arti was frequently asked about her equation with Sidharth and many believed that she likes him. However, Sidharth formed a close bond with Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill.

Reacting to her post, a fan asked her to marry Sidharth and wrote, "mst lagte ho dono yar ek dum husband wife jaise or vo bhi naturally hey bhagwan pls arti ki shadi Sid se ho pls" Another said, "Ye log SIDNAAZ and SIDRA kite rhte jaenge our shadi sidharth ki Arti se ho jaegi" Another user even said, "SIDARTI IS THE ENDGAME...WAIT AND WATCH!!! Love is in the air."

TV actor Sidharth Shukla's bonding with her mother is no secret. the actor lost his father at a young age and now his world revolves around his mother. In many interviews, the actor has claimed that he loves his mother the most. Also, when Sidharth received his mother's letter on BB13, he broke down.

On the other hand, when Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection, he tried to push Arti towards Sidharth and said that they would make a great couple. Arti then said, "No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta."

