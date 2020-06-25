Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHADANDEKAR Anusha Dandekar pens emotional note for sisters Shibani, Apeksha for 'constant support'

VJ Anusha Dandekar is all praise for her siblings -- Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. Taking to Instagram, Anusha penned a lengthy post, thanking her sisters for always being her constant support. She thanked them for always checking up on her during the lockdown. Along with the post, she shared a few pictures in which the sisters can be seen dressed in funky and retro clothes. Shibani's beau Farhan Akhtar too marks his presence in one of the images.

"Shibani, I cannot thank you enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I've eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things. You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond," Anusha wrote.

"I wasn't alone or stuck because of the two of you and I'm forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou," Anusha expressed.

She added: "Apeksha, Thankyou for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I'm feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe)

"Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth! And working with me and all your patience. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one! I love you from the bottom of my soul, Thankyou

#sistersforlife."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage