'Anupamaa' Rupali Ganguly becomes the highest paid TV actress after she doubles her fee: Report

From playing Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to essaying the character of Anupamaa in the daily soap Anupamaa, actress Rupali Ganguly has done some really commendable work on TV. Rupali in the show has been depicted as a perfect housewife and mother, and now she is shown to be an independent and working woman. All her avatars are loved by the fans and the show has been on top of TRP charts week after week.

With the success of Anupamaa, it is being reported that Rupali has also become the highest paid TV actress. Not just that, she has doubled her fees from Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, when the show started, to Rs 3 lakh per episode now, and takes home more salary than any of her co-stars.

A report in Bollywood Life claims a source saying, "Rupali Ganguly started off with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. It was in the high bracket but then she is a senior actress. Now, she is commanding Rs 3 lakh per day. She is now the highest paid actress on Indian TV. Rupali Ganguly has beaten many popular younger names in the business."

The report claims further that Rupali's co-stars Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia) and Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) are taking home Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of Anupamaa. Other popular actors on Anupamaa right now are Aneri Vajani and Madalsa Sharma.

Rupali made her comeback on TV with Anupamaa after a seven-year-long gap. Earlier, speaking about the success of the show and her character, Rupali told IANS, "The only quality of Anupamaa that I possess is the immense love for my family, my inner strength, my value system and for the fact that I can give up my life for my family. I am constantly doing emotional scenes but thank god for small mercy because I am a little bit adapted to my craft. Look at powerful content and the way it is being shot in high-definition. Television has not only managed to introduce every generation with the ethos of Indian culture but also reflected the aspirations of young Indians."