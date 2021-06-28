Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIRECTORSKUTPRODUCTION Anupamaa: Mithun Chakraborty surprises daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma by paying visit | PICS

TV show Anupamaa is ruling not just the hearts of the fans but also the TRP charts ever since its inception. Week after week, the show is grabbing top spot on the BARC TRP list. Not just the plot but also the cast of the show including actors like-- Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others remain in the limelight. Well, yet again the show has managed to grab the eyeballs of the viewers. It is because of the presence of veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of the show. Yes, that's true! The yesteryear's actor paid a visit just to surprise his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma and clicked pictures with the whole team that couldn't contain their excitement.

For those unversed, Madalsa is seen playing a crucial role of Kavya in the show. She is married to Mithun's son Mimoh aka Mahaakshay and got surprised when the star turned up on the sets. He wore grey kurta and black pyjamas with a shawl around his neck and a cap and posed happily with the cast.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu 2 Promo Out: The story of Anandi-Jagya's child marriage is back. Watch video

The pictures were shared on the production house of the show and Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production. It was captioned, "Thank you so much @mithunchakrabortyofficial, for the surprise visit to the #anupamaa set! @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @madalsasharma @alpanabuch19 @arvindvaidya3 @paras_kalnawat @tassnim_nerurkar @nidz_20 @muskanbamne."

Not only this, but even Rupali shared a heartfelt note along with a few pictures with the actor. It read, "When Happy memories come visiting The first time I ever faced the camera was with him when I was 4 yrs old My first Hindi film as a heroine was with him … (set par Pappa aur inse bohot daant padti thi!) He is the person who always admonished me for not taking myself seriously as an actor Elated and Overwhelmed beyond measure when he said he is proud of me and that my performance moved him to tears ….. aur kya chahiye …. Aise laga jaise mehnat safal ho gayi The original Rockstar - My father’s favorite …. @mithunchakrabortyofficial thank u for blessing our set with ur presence."

Well, this isn't the first time Mithun Da has done that as in November last year, he gave a big surprise to the cast and crew of the show and treated them with a scrumptious meal of veg and non-veg biryani. Speaking about the same, Madalsa told ETimes, "My father in law is a wonderful cook. His knowledge of various cuisines is amazing. He creates his own recipes and whenever he makes something, I taste it. I find it to be the most delicious dish in the world. When dad sent Biryani for all of us, the whole cast enjoyed the meal. He is extremely happy that in such a small span of time 'Anupamaa' has won so many hearts."

See Madalsa's pics here:

A few days back there were rumours about a rift between the lead actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Not only this, but it was said that the cast was divided into two camps. One including-- Rupali Ganguly, Ashish Mehrotra, Aplana Buch and Muskan Bamne while the other one having-- Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnavat, Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhonsle. However, these reports were later rubbished by Sudhanshu Pandey.