Balika Vadhu 2 Promo Out: The story of Anandi-Jagya's child marriage is back. Watch video

'Balika Vadhu' was undoubtedly one of the much-loved and watched shows of the small screen. Aired in the year 2008, the daily soap featured actors like Siddharth Shukla, Avika Gor, Neha Marda, Pratusha Banerjee, amongst others. The show which dealt with the topic of child marriage in India gathered a huge fan following. Well now, it seems that the makers are ready to bring forth the story of Anandi and Jagya once again on Television. This is why 'Balika Vadhu' is returning with season 2 and the promo of the same has also been released by the channel on Sunday. The video shows a little girl dressed up in a beautiful attire walking around and playing while a woman says that they need to find a 'nanha rajkumar' for her.

The promo was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors channel with caption reading, "Baal vivaah wo kupratha hai jo aaj bhi samaaj mein jeevit hai! Isko mitaane ke liye janm liya hai ek nayi Anandi, ek nayi Balika Vadhu ne. Balika Vadhu Season 2 jald hi aa raha hai sirf #Colors par. #BalikaVadhu2."

Watch it here:

Last time, it was Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee who played the titular roles in the show. Well now, it is being said that the lead roles will be played by young actors Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani of Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Baal Veer fame respectively. Later, Pratyusha and Shashank Vyas were roped in to play the grown-up roles.

A report in Indian Express states, "While the soul of the project would be close to original, it would be set in current times. The makers also want to address the changing societal norms and how it affects the younger generation."

The shooting for the show has begun in Rajasthan and the team will be moving to Mumbai soon.