Is Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly real reason behind Paras Kalnawat's exit from show? Actor makes shocking claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PARAS KALNAWAT Paras Kalnawat and Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who rose to fame with his character of Samar will not be seen in the show anymore. The actor has been making headlines ever since the makers announced the termination of his project as soon as he signed a show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on the rival channel. Soon after the Production team's statement, Paras came out and shared his part of the story. The actor revealed how he wanted to speak to the makers before signing the show but they were completely against him being a part of any project on Colors channel. Recently, Paras made a shocking revelation about his co-actor. Without mentioning the name of the person, Paras said that a senior actor spoke against him and he was shown in bad light.

Paras told ETimes in an interview, "My scenes were cut. I was put in a bad light; people started falsely gossiping about me that I had threatened them and spoken certain things about them. As I said, I had not done that. And if a senior is going to talk against you, the makers are going to believe the senior only."

"It was very dark and shady. Let those things remain buried. I recall that once I was called by the production team that I should keep quiet about it. I was strictly told that I will never divulge it. Then I was asked if I had any proof and when I showed it to them, they made me delete those proofs. They said I should forget what wrong had been done to me. I let bygones be bygones, because I wanted to keep the show-politics away from me. I started isolating myself and in between the shots, I sat down in a corner to write shayris. Whatever happened here with me hasn't happened ever with me anywhere," he added.

When asked about any tiff between him and lead actress Rupali Ganguly, he said, "I still respect her and I think she still has a little bit of love left for me." He added why he mentioned ‘little’ as he feels she is more attached to other actors on the show.

Meanwhile, talking about participating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Paras told IANS, " When I signed 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', I wanted to speak to the makers. I wanted to speak to them about doing the show, but they were completely against me doing any shows for Colors. And they told me that I can't do any other show which is on a competitive channel. But then I had to choose and I chose 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' because I wanted to explore a better side of me and I think there was nothing left for me in that show ('Anupamaa') because my track has not been there since last one year now. And I've just been standing next to the other characters in the show. So, I wanted to come out of it."

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary's ex Shraddha Sharma accuses him of cheating

Meanwhile, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is most likely to premiere in September. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judges panel.

Also read: Did Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar lower their fees for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Jackky Bhagnani reacts

Latest Entertainment News