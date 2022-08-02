Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
Did Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar lower their fees for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Jackky Bhagnani reacts

Reportedly, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar lowered their fees for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan due to which the film which was shelved for long is now back on track. Producer Jackky Bhagnani has finally broken his silence on these claims.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2022 19:35 IST
Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar
Image Source : IINSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff-Akshay Kumar

Reports of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar lowering their fees for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan surfaced online. There were claims that the A-list actor's back-to-back flop films forced them to reduce their whooping salaries. It was also said that the production of the film was shelved due to budgetary issues. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-packed drama will mark Tiger and Akahsy's first on-screen appearance together and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky has now finally reacted to the media reports which mentioned that both Tiger and Akshay have agreed to reduce their fees due to which Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is back on track.

Jackky tweeted, "Absolutely InCorrect !! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track (sic)."

Meanwhile, there's no comment from Tiger and Akshay's side. There's no denying the fact that both Tiger and Akshay's films failed to impress the audience at the box office. Tiger's last film Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria fell flat at the box office. Similarly, Akshay’s Samrat Prithviraj also couldn't garner moviegoers. 

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films. Apart from directing, Zafar has also written the project and will produce it along with Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. 

