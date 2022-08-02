Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Koffee with Karan 7 Latest Update: Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan is back with its seventh season and it's already topping the charts. So far, several actors have graced the show, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, and the 'Liger' pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

While there are several actors in the pipeline to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch, the internet has been going crazy after the 'Phone Bhoot' trio hinted at gracing the couch together. Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif would star in the show with her husband Vicky Kaushal because it was at the same 'Kouch' that their romance first took off. However, now it seems Katrina Kaif will star in the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On Tuesday, the 'Phantom' actress posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, "Anyone for Koffee??" to which Siddhant reacted with a raised hand emoji.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter dropped a slew of pictures sporting a uber cool look and captioned it, "Koffee date with _____ #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7''.

Siddhant took no time and reacted to his post by commenting, "Bhoot...".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSiddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter's comments

There are reports that suggest Ishaan may discuss his split from Ananya Panday. In the previous episode, it was revealed that Ananya and Ishaan were in a relationship. According to a report in Bollywood life, ''Ishaan is all set to make his Koffee debut and he is going to have a lot of fun and of course, going by the shown pattern the young lad will spill some beans on his current relationship status and breakup with Ananya Panday and that will be one of the biggest highlights of the show".

Phone Bhoot is slated for release on November 4, 2022. The horror-comedy's initial look has already left fans awaiting the release.

DON'T MISS

Are Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating? Here's how Telugu star reacted on hearing actress' name

Alia Bhatt shares exciting update on Katrina-Priyanka’s Jee Le Zaraa, confirms delay due to pregnancy

Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary's ex Shraddha Sharma accuses him of cheating

Latest Bollywood News