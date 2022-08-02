Alia Bhatt shares exciting update on Katrina-Priyanka’s Jee Le Zaraa, confirms delay due to pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa

Alia Bhatt has been actively promoting her upcoming film Darlings these days. The actress released the trailer recently which is much loved by the fans. Now, the actress has revealed some exciting updates about her much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa. Last year, Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip directorial project Jee Le Zaraa, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will star Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra along with Alia Bhatt.

As soon as the film was announced, the internet went gaga over 3 powerhouse women coming together for an ambitious Excel Production project - Jee Le Zaraa. While the film was set to go on floors by the end of this year, it has been delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not. Now, Alia Bhatt has discarded all the rumors and said "IT'S HAPPENING!!" She added, "We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

From having won national awards for their first couple of films like Dil Chahta Hai and Rock On, to be India's official entry at the 92nd Academy Awards for Gully Boy, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar always made a mark in films over the years. There is a lot of buzz around Jee Le Zaraa and this collaboration is said to be one of the biggest collaborations ever. The makers have topped in three powerhouse actress for a project as big and as promising as Jee Le Zaraa.

