Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALI GANGULY Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly on being compared to late star Sridevi: 'I feel so overwhelmed'

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi’s show Anupamaa, has said that people compared her looks in the show with that of late Bollywood star Sridevi. The actress, who feels blessed and proud of the way her journey has created a path, spoke about taking inspiration from Sridevi's films, adding that she is her idol. Rupali is known for playing impactful roles and getting into the skin of the character so much that it leaves audience whistling.

Rupali became a household name with her character 'Monisha Sarabhai' in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. She has done several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.

In an interview with Yahoo Style, the actress revealed that she is obsessed with Sridevi. "I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol, she is someone whom we have grown up watching, I have watched all her films 25-30 times. I have seen her movies like Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Lamhe, etc, at least 8-10 times in theatres. I am just so obsessed with Sridevi and I feel if you consider someone your idol a little bit of their mannerism reflects in your behaviour too."

She also added, "I have seen all her movies so many times. Like for Sanjivani, Ladla was my reference point, for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Chaalbaaz was my reference point. But for Anupamaa it has been my father's (Anil Ganguly) Kora Kagaz."

Her father was a director and screenwriter known for films like Tapasya and Saaheb. On being asked why she didn't take up more Bollywood offers given her father has directed several films, Rupali said, "Actually when you see the film industry with your father, it's completely different, and when you go out to ask for work, it is very different. So I never thought about it."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Can you name the 'Talented Guy' who shot Shweta Tiwari's stunning BTS video