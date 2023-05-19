Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's shocking claims about quitting the show: '80% of the cast would want to exit'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS_KALNAWAT Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's shocking claims about quitting the show

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's exit from the most popular TV show made many headlines. It was a rather controversial move as the actor, as well as the makers, threw many allegations at each other during the time. It was reported that Paras Kalnawat was given a termination notice after he decided to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a competition channel. Things got ugly when Paras revealed that he did not get any support from the lead actress Rupali Ganguly. Now, Paras Kalnawat has moved on and is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya.

Recently, Paras Kalnawat conducted a Q&A on Instagram and talked about quitting Anupamaa and his experience. The actor said that while he is thankful for the opportunity, most of the actors would want to quit the show. Answering a fan about the same, Paras said, "Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti (Not everyone has the strength and courage to fight for the right and take risk)" He also added a wink emoji.

While leaving Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat spoke about how he was unhappy with his character Samar in the show and wanted to quit. He also revealed that his co-stars were aware of his dilemma but his negotiations with the makers weren't fruitful. The actor also claimed that the makers threatened to oust him due to breach of contract because they did not want him to participate in JDJ10.

Paras told ETimes in an interview, "My scenes were cut. I was put in a bad light; people started falsely gossiping about me that I had threatened them and spoken certain things about them. As I said, I had not done that. And if a senior is going to talk against you, the makers are going to believe the senior only."

"It was very dark and shady. Let those things remain buried. I recall that once I was called by the production team that I should keep quiet about it. I was strictly told that I will never divulge it. Then I was asked if I had any proof and when I showed it to them, they made me delete those proofs. They said I should forget what wrong had been done to me. I let bygones be bygones, because I wanted to keep the show-politics away from me. I started isolating myself and in between the shots, I sat down in a corner to write shayris. Whatever happened here with me hasn't happened ever with me anywhere," he added.

Latest Entertainment News