Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen videos: Phir milenge chalte chalte

Today marks Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. Social media on Monday got filled with remembrance posts and wishes made by his fans for the late actor. Not just them but even many celebrities shared fond memories with the 'Chichhore' actor. Sailing in the same boat is Sushant's 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star and actress Ankita Lokhande who took to Instagram and shared videos featuring their happy moments together. The actor's then-former girlfriend treated fans with glimpses from various vacations as well as events that the two of them attended together.

One of the clips was captioned, "Left with these memories only. You will always be loved and cherished." While alongside the other one, she wrote, "14 June. This was our journey! Phir milenge chalte chalte."

Have a look at the two posts made by her here:

Just yesterday, she returned to social media and shared a picture from the hawan that was conducted in Sushant's remembrance.

Image Source : INSTA Hawan at Ankita's residence

Previously, she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account, hinting that she might have decided to take a break from social media. "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later," Ankita's post read.

For those unversed, Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta', which recently completed 12 years. Ankita even posted about it a few days ago. "12 Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today," Ankita wrote.

"The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me. #pavitrarishta #12years #balajitelefilms #archana #ektakapoor #love #memories," she added.

Recently, an unreleased song from their popular show titled, 'Tum Jaisi Ho Waisi Rehna' went viral on the internet. Watch it here:

Early investigations by Mumbai Police concluded that Sushant died by suicide. The case is still under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation.