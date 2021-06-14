Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty shares awwdorable pic with 'Bebu' Sushant Singh Rajput: 'There is no life without you'

It's been a year since Bollywood lost its gem, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. On Monday, social media was flooded with remembrance posts and wishes made by his fans for the late actor. Not just them but many celebrities shared fond memories with the 'Chichhore' actor. Now, actress and then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

Rhea shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. "

"A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still," she added.

Wishing that Sushant Singh Rajput would come back, Rhea wrote, “My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you 'Malpua' everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever."

Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The 34-year-old actor was in a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty at that time. After his untimely demise, Sushant's father had filed an FIR against the actress.

Meanwhile, Sushant was last seen in 'Chhichhore'. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari directorial this film won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with unseen videos: Phir milenge chalte chalte