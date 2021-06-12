Anita Hassanandani refutes rumours of quitting acting: 'Will resume work when I'm ready'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani

Of late, multiple reports claimed that actress Anita Hassanandani has decided to quit acting after giving birth to a baby boy earlier this year. Rumours were rife that because the actress wants to dedicate all her time to the baby, she has hence decided to stay away from showbiz. Clarifying the same, the actress took to Twitter to put the record straight. She said acting is her first love and she will return to work when she's ready.

"t’s all over that I’m quitting my first love ACTING. I never said that…. All I said was that my focus right now is my child…. Aaravv is my priority… I will resume work when I’m ready," she tweeted.

Fans were pretty elated to hear the news. Sharing their excitement, many commented on Anita's post. A Twitter user wrote, "Yeah I was really shocked to read the headline that you are quitting TV industry it's obvious you will be focusing on Aarav for few years media portals should never try and mince words. Anywho will wait for your comeback Taashu," another said, "Thank God am really shocked to read thz news hope uuuu come back soon Lovee uuuu mam."

It all began when in a recent interview Anita said that work is the last thing on her mind and she wants to focus on being a mother. She had said: "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

For the unversed, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy in February this year. The couple has named their son Aaravv and the two often share their son's adorable pictures on Instagram. Take a look at some of their adorable family photos: