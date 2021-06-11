Anita Hassanandani quits acting, says work is the last thing on her mind after son Aaravv's birth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANITA HASSANANDANI Anita Hassanandani quits acting

A sad news of Anita aka Shagun fans! Popular Television actress Anita Hassanandani has quit acting calling it a decision taken long ago. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress reveals that it was not because of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic but her baby as she wants to be at home with him. She confirmed that work is the last thing on her mind right now. For those unversed, Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy on February 9, this year.

Anita Hassanandani does not have any plans of returning to television anytime soon. In an interview with the Times Of India, she said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid."

The actress added that work is the last thing on her mind right now. "I really don’t know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know," she further said.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their son on February 9. The doting father shared the good news on his social media and posted pictures from the hospital.