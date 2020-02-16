Image Source : INSTAGRAM After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla shares heartfelt message for fans (Watch video)

Sidharth Shukla, who was crowned Bigg Boss 13 winner on Saturday, was one of the strongest contenders of the show and since the very first day, he presented his strong personality to the audience. From his love angle chapter with Shehnaaz Gill to his violent fights with contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, the fans loved his real side and soon hashtag #SidharthShukla and #SidNaz became the top trends of social media. The actor walked away Bigg Boss 13 with the trophy, Rs 40 lakh cash prize, Maruti Nexa car and a trip to Abu Dhabi.

After his Bigg Boss 13 win, Sidharth Shukla shared a video on Instagram in which he has expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards his fans through a special message. The actor thanked his fans for supporting him throughout his journey. He further expressed his gratitude towards everyone for standing by him which made everything possible. Sidharth then asked his fans to love him as he still really needs their support. The actor signs off by hoping and praying that he does not do something that disappoints his fans. Watch the video here:

Sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Sidharth wrote, "A well deserved picture with the one who gave him birth and the other who has taught him the basics of life..these pictures summarises those multiple emotions aunty, Di and Sidharth felt while missing each other in those 5 long months! A picture-perfect moment indeed!!".

