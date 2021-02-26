Addite Malik, Mohit Malik's traditional Maharashtrian baby shower with Punjabi touch | PHOTOS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHITMALIK1113 Addite Malik, Mohit Malik's traditional Maharashtrian baby shower

Soon-to-be parents Addite Malik and Mohit Malik held a traditional Maharashtrian Godbharai (baby shower) on Thursday. The duo, who announced their pregnancy in January this year, looked much in love as they shared mushy pictures and videos from the celebration. It was a Maharashtrian-style baby shower with the two TV stars dressed in traditional outfits and performing ceremonies. However, it was celebrated with a Punjabi touch. Taking to Instagram, Addite shared an adorable video in which she can be seen wearing a white outfit. She wrote, "The colours of our love."

Further sharing more pictures and videos from Addite's baby shower, Mohit Malik wrote, "Navari aali ..Congratulations my love!" He captioned another post saying, "And I whispered my wish too!" The video shows Mohit and Addite feeding each other traditional food and whispering wishes in each other's ears.

Earlier in January, the couple took to social media to announce their pregnancy as they posed for a picture with Addite flaunting her baby bump. "As I place my hand on you... I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thank you lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thank you thank you thank you ... so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love," Mohit wrote.

In the image, Mohit was seen cradling Addite's baby bump. The actress also shared several photographs of her pregnant self on social media. "God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let's grow together. Baby Malik," she wrote with one image.

Soon after the announcement, Mohit revealed that he had tested Covid19 positive and had isolated himself. He revealed that he and his wife Addite isolated themselves separately. He wrote. "As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself. I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure.

Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment."

Addite Malik and Mohit Malik met on the sets of "Banoo Main Teri Dulhan". After dating for a few months, they got married in 2010.