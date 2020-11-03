Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari has locked their son Reyansh inside her home, shares video

TV actor Abhinav Kohli who was recently in news for alleging that his son Reyansh was missing has once again accused his estranged wife Shweta Tiwari. He said that she is not letting him meet their son again and has locked the little child inside her house.

Abhinav shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen standing outside Shweta’s house and ringing the door bell. After getting no response he starts calling out his son’s nick name ‘Pyaaru’. He can be heard saying, “Mujhe Pyaaru se milne do (Let me meet Pyaaru)”. After many failed attempts of knocking and ringing the doorbell Abhinav then said if Shweta must have gone out after locking Reyansh indoors.

The actor also said that Shweta’s daughter Palak, her mother and three house helps are living in the house and yet no body is oTapening the door. He captioned his video as ‘torture’.

Meanwhile, he also shred a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Shweta where he wrote to her saying, “Today I came nobody responded where is the baby. I called you why didn’t you pick up. Have you closed the baby in the room. Have you put him in Jail. You just now made me meet him and now again vanished. Is he with you or you have asked to lock him inside. Why are you torturing the poor guy? You will ruin him like this.”

Take a look at Abhinav Kohli's video and the other post here:

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari got married in 2013. Later the actress accused him of domestic voilence and got separated. This is Shweta Tiwari's second marriage after she divorced her first husband Raja Chaudhary in 2012.