48th Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Alex Trebek, Larry King receive posthumous honors 

With Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' bagging the 'Best game show' accolade to Kelly Clarkson winning 'Outstanding entertainment talk show host'; the winners of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Friday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS' The Talk's Sheryl Underwood. "The content this year has been just stunning. Tonight is going to be a party, and there is going to be a lot to celebrate because TV is everywhere," she said, taking the stage as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in 'The Young and the Restless'. 'General Hospital' won the coveted best drama series award, while 'Jeopardy!' which was hosted by late legendary host Alex Trebek, was awarded the 'best game show'.
Here's the complete list of winners-
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES- Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST- Larry King, Larry King Now
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM- Entertainment Tonight
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES- The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST- Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES- Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST- Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES- General Hospital
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM- The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES- Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST- Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW- CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW- The Kelly Clarkson Show
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT- Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW- Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES- Max Gail (Mike, GH)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES- Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES- Studio City (Amazon Prime)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL- Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)
WINNERS ANNOUNCED PRE-SHOW
Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital
Technical Team for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
General Hospital
Costume Design/Styling
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Original Song
“Unsaid Emily,” Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Sound Mixing and Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Studio City (Amazon Prime)
Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program
Endlings (Hulu)
Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Odd Squad (PBS)
Lighting Direction
Odd Squad (PBS)
Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Technical Team
Sesame Street (HBO)
Makeup
The Real
Hairstyling
The Real
(With ANI inputs)