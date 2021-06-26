Follow us on Image Source : NATAS, SONY PICTURES TV EX 48th Daytime Emmy Awards Winners List: Alex Trebek, Larry King receive posthumous honors

With Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' bagging the 'Best game show' accolade to Kelly Clarkson winning 'Outstanding entertainment talk show host'; the winners of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Friday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS' The Talk's Sheryl Underwood. "The content this year has been just stunning. Tonight is going to be a party, and there is going to be a lot to celebrate because TV is everywhere," she said, taking the stage as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in 'The Young and the Restless'. 'General Hospital' won the coveted best drama series award, while 'Jeopardy!' which was hosted by late legendary host Alex Trebek, was awarded the 'best game show'.

Here's the complete list of winners-

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES - OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES- Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST- Larry King, Larry King Now

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM- Entertainment Tonight

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES- The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST- Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES- Cady McClain (Jennifer, Days)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST- Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES- General Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM- The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES- Victoria Konefal (Ciara, Days)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST- Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW- CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW- The Kelly Clarkson Show

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT- Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW- Jeopardy!

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES- Max Gail (Mike, GH)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES- Marla Adams (Dina, Y&R)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES- Studio City (Amazon Prime)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL- Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

WINNERS ANNOUNCED PRE-SHOW

Casting for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital

Technical Team for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

General Hospital

Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Costume Design/Styling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Original Song

“Unsaid Emily,” Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Makeup for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Hairstyling for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Sound Mixing and Editing for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Lighting Direction for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Studio City (Amazon Prime)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

for a Drama or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings (Hulu)

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Odd Squad (PBS)

Lighting Direction

Odd Squad (PBS)

Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Technical Team

Sesame Street (HBO)

Makeup

The Real

Hairstyling

The Real

(With ANI inputs)