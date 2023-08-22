4 major changes will be seen in Indian Idol 14, everything changed from judge to host

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Idol 14 judge panel

Indian Idol 14' will see not just one, but four major changes. From the judges to the host, everything is going to be different. The auditions for the show have also started.

Indian Idol 14 is about to be aired very soon. It is a show which has massive fan following,and are eagerly waiting for the show to get telecast. This is a singing reality show, where people come from every corner of the country to participate. Auditions of this show is currently taking place in across the country. With amazing voices from every part of the country, the participants will be selected and bought to the stage of Indian Idol. This show will be run by a host and a panel of 3 judges.

Changes in the show:

This time both the judge and the host who judge the show have changed. Both the judge and the host, who were seen in the last season, will not be seen in this season. This time the show is going to get a new flavor with new judges and host. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether the show can win the hearts of the people in its new style or not.

Changed judges:

This time Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani will be seen in the panel of judges of 'Indian Idol 14'. Posters and videos were also released recently by the makers. The auditions of the show have started. Annu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were seen in the last season, Indian Idol 13. The show was a huge hit and it was won by Rishi Singh from Ayodhya. Rishi Singh's voice got a lot of love from the people.

Changed host:

The host of the show 'Indian Idol 14' has also changed this time. For many years the show was hosted by Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan, but now the show will be hosted by TV actor Hussain Kuwajerwala. A video from Hussain's audition has also surfaced. Hussain has already hosted Indian Idol. He will return as host after 11 years. Hussain will be seen on TV after five years.

