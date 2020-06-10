Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAAL MALLIK 20 top composers to recreate each other's iconic tunes in new show

Vishal and Shekhar, Amaal Mallik, Amit Trivedi, Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, Mithoon, Ajay-Atul, Salim-Sulaiman, Shantanu Moitra, Agnee and Sneha Khanwalkar are among composers who have come together in a music reality-chat show.

Titled "Times Of Music", the show also feature industry veterans as Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Pyarelal (of Laxmikant-Pyarelal), Anandji (of Kalyanji-Anandji), Euphoria, Viju Shah and Indian Ocean.

Hosted by Vishal Dadlani, the 11-episode show has an interesting concept. Composers of different genres and eras will rewrite and reinvent each other's most celebrated tunes. They will recreate 22 iconic songs.

Over the course of 11 episodes, the audiences will witness duos: Vishal and Shekhar -- Bappi Lahiri, Salim-Sulaiman with Pyarelal, Sachin - Jigar with Euphoria, Shantanu Moitra -- Amaal Mallik, Amit Trivedi -- Agnee, Viju Shah -- Mithoon, Rajesh Roshan -- Himesh Reshammiya, Ajay -Atul with Anandji, and Indian Ocean with Sneha Khanwalkar.

The show will stream on MX Player.

