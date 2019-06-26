When Ekta Kapoor called the cops on Tusshar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ekta Kapoor reveals why she called cops on Tusshar

Producer Ekta Kapoor says once, during a family trip to Tirupati, she and her brother Tusshar Kapoor ended up fighting. It ultimately led to her calling the police.

Ekta and Tusshar shot for an episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show" where she opened up about her bond with the actor, read a statement.

Ekta shared: "Like every other sibling, I and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trip to Tirupati we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops."

She mentioned that the two siblings never go in the same car while on a family trip because they end up fighting every time.

Tusshar added: "When we both used to go to school, we used to have very dangerous fights. We used to even tear each other's collar buttons. In such cases, we had to rush back home to change our clothes and so we used to get late for school."

"The Kapil Sharma Show" is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

On a professional front, Ekta Kapoor is busy with the two upcoming projects Mental Hai Kya which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar and Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra both under her production house Balaji Motion Films slated to release on July 26 and August 2, 2019, respectively.