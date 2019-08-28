TV actor Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij ask fans to suggest names for their daughter, share first pictures

TV actor Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij ask fans to suggest names for their daughter

TV actor Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij were recently blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on 21st August and shared the news with their fans through a social media post. Mahii shared a picture of her baby girl along with her husband Jay Bhanushali on her Instagram and revealed that they are the happiest couple right now. While the couple hasn’t revealed the face of their baby girl yet, they have asked their fans for suggestions about the name of their newborn baby. The couple has insisted their fans to recommend names that start with M or T.

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram and wrote, “The feeling of holding your baby cant explain in words..ready to give her a name so need your help suggest us names starting with alphabet T or M..” On the other hand, Mahii wrote, "Now that we have the alphabet for our beautiful daughter please suggest a name starting from T or M.#names #daughter#love #babynamesuggestions." The couple was seen holding their baby girl in their arms and the happiness was quite evident with the spark in their eyes.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahii Vij are not the first one who asked their fans to suggest a name or their child but Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon also earlier asked her fans to recommend names for her newborn son. She has written, “My little munchkin needs a name. We have not been able to decide. Common let your suggestions pour. Need your help. If I choose your name, My little prince will send you a giftHint hint: name should be unique, small and should have a great meaning” After many suggestions, Saumya zeroed in on Miraan as her son’s name.

Soon after the arrival of his baby girl Jay Bhanushali expressed his happiness in an interview and also revealed that many people did not congratulate him on the arrival of her child because she is a girl. He said, "It’s very strange that today in 2019 where everything in India is modernizing either in the field of technology or industrial sectors but we still live in a society where birth of a boy is celebrated than of a girl.” On the other hand, Jay and Mahii already have two kids whom they have adopted.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij's kids

