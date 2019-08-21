Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcome baby girl in a special way

Actor and host Jay Bhanushali's wife and actress Mahhi Vij has delivered a baby girl. The actors are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted. The excited parents took to their social media handles to announce the good news to their fans.

"The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers, ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents. It's a girl @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional," Jay posted on Instagram on Wednesday along with a photo of him kissing his little one's feet.

Mahhi also shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She wrote: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. We feel complete. We are blessed with a baby girl. Thank u God for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di."

Jay, currently hosting "Superstar Singer", had earlier said: "No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl.

"I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page