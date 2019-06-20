Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher recall their 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' moments

The Kapil Sharma Show is the weekly dose to get rid of stress and laugh out loud. Every week there is a star celeb who graces the Kapil Sharma Show and entertain the audience. This week Anupam Kher is going to appear on the show. Seeing Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh recalls her past memories from the days of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The episode was full of fun and zeal. The entire atmosphere was quite light and there was so much to talk and laugh about.

Archana puran Singh wrote, "Iss rishtey ko Kya naam doon... jo apna ho usey aur kya pehchan doon... My own Malhotra @anupampkher The best friend and co-star a human being could ask for. Phir joh dhamaal aur lavzon ka kamaal hua hai manch par! Mr. Anupam Kher... you owned the stage! Ms Braganza ko barson baad uska Malhotra... jis andaaz se mila... !!! @sonytvofficial @banijayasia @kapilsharmashow #comedy #oldcolleagues #lovemyfriend #laughterandlove #thekapilsharmashow"

Archana Puran Singh and Anupam Kher also enacted their roles from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and clicked a lot of pictures. Archana addressed Anupam Kher as her friend. Their on screen and off screen chemistry was quite visible. The Kapil Sharma Show is high on the TRP chart and has managed to impress the fans. Every week, the coming of different celebs keep the show alive.