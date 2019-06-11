Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh to pay Rs 10 lakh prize money for sister’s wedding, claims Salman Khan cleared debts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh to pay Rs 10 lakh prize money for sister’s wedding

Singing reality show Rising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh is making waves after he took home the trophy as well as the prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The 12-year-old singer from Faridkot, Punjab, is on cloud nine but haven’t forgotten his responsibilities. While the little kid has already revealed that he wants to work hard and work in Bollywood films as a singer, he recently revealed that he will use his prize money not on himself but for his sister’s wedding.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his goals in life now that he has won the title, he said, “My father is my inspiration. He has struggled a lot in his life. I don’t belong to a rich family. I have seen my father’s hard work. He has done a lot to make me reach at this platform. It’s not my win ... It’s his win.” He also revealed that he wants to give his prize money to his parents for his sister’s wedding.

Aftab Singh has been all praise for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and has already revealed that he desires to sing for him one day. The 12-year-old told that the best episode for him was when superstar Salman Khan arrived to promote his film Bharat. Aftab claimed that the actor turned good Samaritan and helped clear his father debt when he came to know about it on the show. When the host Aditya Narayan revealed that Aftab’s father, Mahesh Singh, had to take Rs 3 lakh loan to get the roof of their house repaired. Salman Khan stepped forward to help him and has reportedly paid off the debt.

Describing Salman as his favourite guest, Aftab said, “It will now motivate me to do more hard work so that I get a chance to work in films and sing for Salman Khan one day”. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the third season of Colors TV show "Rising Star" was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh.

