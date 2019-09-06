Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are all smiles as they leave hospital with their newborn baby girl

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali captured with their baby girl

Television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their first child recently. Mahhi and Jay, who tied the knot in 2010 got blessed with a baby girl. Today the couple was spotted as they took their newborn home. The duo was all smiles as paps captured them for the first time with the little one.

The couple is on cloud nine and their excitement can be seen on their Instagram accounts. Ever since they announce the pregnancy, the TV couple kept their fans and followers updated with their day-to-day activities.

Earlier announcing the birth of their baby girl, an overwhelmed new mommy Maahi shared a heartfelt post "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl ?? ??????thank u god for everything this one is special thank you.We feel blessed.My best friend is here.Meri zindagi Badal di. I prayed for u my little angel thank u for coming n giving meaning to my life.so much to talk so much to give''.

On a related note, before their biological child, the couple has been taking care of their house help's kids by focusing on their day-to-day needs and education. They keep sharing pictures of the adorable munchkins.

On the professional front, Jay is currently hosting reality show Superstar Singer. Meanwhile, Mahhi was last seen in Colors show Balika Vadhu.