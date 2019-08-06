Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 First Look: Host Amitabh Bachchan walks in style to introduce his quiz show

Image Source : TWITTER Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 11th season of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)

After completing the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan has moved on to shoot his most popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has already shared his first look from the show and now the channel has also released the first promo of the show. Every year when Big B returns to the small screen as the host of the TV show, his fans feel like he has come back home. The actor has a huge fan base and there is hardly anyone who misses the episode of the show just because Amitabh Bachchan is the host. His charismatic personality and powerful voice make the fans watch him in awe.

Sony Entertainment Channel on Monday shared the first promo of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati and also revealed that the show will hit the small screens on August 19th at 9pm, Monday to Friday. In the video shared by the channel, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen flaunting his style as he introduces the new set built for the show. There is no denying that this year, the show has become even bigger with new set and larger than life watching experience for the fans. Check out the promo video here-

As Big B started shooting for the TV show, he took to his Twitter on Sunday to share photographs from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. "The signature tune and the applause and 'KBC' and the tech rehearsals come alive and the palpitation for the morrow and the first episode for this year and its apprehensions and uncertainties but shall try to give it a best knock," he wrote.

T 3247 - It has begun .. another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEApOuv07T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2019

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati first aired on television on July 3, 2000. Among the 11 seasons of the show, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 10 seasons and only the third season of the show was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The reality show is actually based on a British show called Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

