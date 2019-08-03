Abhishek Bachchan wishes father Amitabh Bachchan on second birthday with throwback picture

Like every year, ardent fans of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took over the internet to celebrate the second birthday of the actor. Netizens flooded the social media with pictures and videos of the actor from the good old days and wished him good health and well-being. It was on the sets of his film Coolie that Big B got seriously injured and was admitted to the hospital. It is said that after his miraculous recovery on August 2, 1982, fans all over the world started celebrating his second birthday.

On the occasion, even Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagarm to share a throwback picture with his father and wrote, “#flashbackfriday 37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie. Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! ..Love you. #TrueLegendsAreBornTwice” In the black and white picture, young Big B can be seen with his kids Abhishek and Shweta. Check out the post here-

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his twitter to thank his fans for the wishes and love they have showered on him on this day. He wrote, “Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay .” He also wrote, “Filled with the affection of all .. and all I can possibly say is a heartfelt Thank You .”

On the work front, the legendary actor has completed the shooting of his next film Gulabo Sitabo in which he will be seen working with Ayushmann Khurrana. He will next be seen in his popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

