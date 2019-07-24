Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh for Assam floods victims and appeals people to contribute generously

Amitabh Bachchan, the Megastar of Bollywood recently took to his Twitter handle to share the plight of Assam residents. Assam is undergoing tough times due to the flood. The residents require resources for survival in such a miserable condition. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan donated Rs 51 lakh to contribute to the welfare of the flood victims. Not just this, he requests people to contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Assam is in distress .. the floods have caused great damage .. send care and assistance for our brothers and sisters .. contribute generously to the CM Relief Fund .. I just did .. HAVE YOU ..?”

Seeing such kind act of Bollywood Megastar, the Chief Minister of Assam tweeted to thank him. He wrote, "We appreciate Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji for contributing Rs. 51 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is a great gesture & show of care for the people. Thank you, on behalf of the people of Assam, for your support. @SrBachchan.”

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar too paid a heavy donation of Rs 2 crore for the flood relief. His contribution includes Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund and Rs 1 crore or the rescue of Kaziranga National Park. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam. All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hour of crisis. I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue. Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_”

Akshay Kumar too appealed people to contribute their bit for the welfare of the flood victims. This is not the first time when we see Akshay Kumar standing up for a cause. He has been generously donating for the welfare of the people. According to the Hindustan Times, “Akshay has always been contributing to various causes. Be it the popular Bharat ke Veer initiative for the armed forces or his contribution to the Kerala flood relief fund or help for the Chennai floods, he has been the one to take the lead. The best part about this donation is that Akshay has done it equally for animals stuck in the Kaziranga National Park.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor in Good News. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Not just this, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Mission Mangal which is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Besides this, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie is scheduled to release on March 2020. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie, the actor will be seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo by Shoojit Sircar. The shooting of the movie is taking place in Lucknow. He will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

