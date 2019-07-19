Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra named World’s Most Admired 2019, Here’s complete list

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra named World’s Most Admired 2019

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities not just enjoy mass popularity in India but have a huge fan base across oceans as well. According to the annual study by YouGov, internet-based market research and data analytics firm headquartered in UK, Bollywood celebs like Big B, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others have marked their position in World’s Most Admired Men 2019. Similarly, Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita have been rewarded with their position in World’s Most Admired Women 2019. The celebs have marked their place in the Top 20 list.

While the celebs hold positions among the number of most popular artists in the world, PM Narendra Modi is the only Indian politician to be on the list. He holds the highest position of all the Indians on the list, his global ranking is number six. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to share the complete list of the World’s Most Admired Personalities of 2019 as she holds 17th place. She shared the picture saying, “What an honour!!!Thank you friends from around the World, for always finding a way to reciprocate my love & admiration!!! I FEEL THE LOVE!!!” Check out the complete list here-

Soon after Sushmita Sen shared the picture, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl dropped an adorable comment on the same and said, “Well deserved jaan meri... I am so so proud of you....I love you.” Check out-

