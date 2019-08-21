Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Meet the first wildcard contestant of Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is counted amongst one of the most popular and daring shows of the small screen. The shooting of the show has already begun with its shoot in Bulgaria. The show is hosted by director Rohit Shetty who is accompanied by a list of interesting celebrities who are fighting with their fear in this season. After the elimination of two contestants, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee and TV actor Balraj Syal, the makers have planned the wildcard entry in the show, and it will be of the actress Smiriti Kalra.

Smriti stepped into the acting world through the show 12/24 Karol Bagh in which she played the role of Simmi later which she gained popularity through TV shows like Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. Talking about the other updates of the show, actress Amruta Khanvilkar aborted a task since she did not want to put wax on her body. She was lucky enough as she got saved because of no elimination round during the second week.

The previous season of the show won a lot of popularity, thanks to a list of interesting contestants which include Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Vikas Gupta, etc. The trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 19 was lifted by was Dance India Dance fame Punit Pathak.

Punit, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

This season too a lot of popular names have taken part which includes Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande, Radio Jockey Malishka, and Balraj Syal among others. The show will go on AIR after the commencement of Bigg Boss 13, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

