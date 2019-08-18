Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna’s pictures with host Rohit Shetty and Bharti Singh will make your day

Karishma Tanna’s pictures with host Rohit Shetty and Bharti Singh will make your day

TV actors like Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel and others are currently in Bulgaria where they are shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Host Rohit Shetty has been treating the celebrities with various difficult tasks that are making their journey even more difficult. While the contestants of the show are trying their best to cope up with tough situations while shooting, behind the scenes they are having as much as fun as they can. TV actress Karishma Tanna has been treating her fans with gorgeous pictures from the beautiful city ever since she landed there. This time, the actress shared a number of pictures with the host of the show Rohit Shetty in which they are seen getting goofy.

There is no denying that Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty loves action. In the pictures shared by Karishma on her Instagram, Rohit Shetty can be seen showing his adventurous side as he poses for a click with the actress. In other pictures, Karishma Tanna and Rohit Shetty can be seen posing lovingly with each other. In one picture, Karishma can be seen sharing the frame with ex-contestant Bharti Singh while another click has other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 posing. Check out the pictures here-

Karishma Tanna’s Instagram gives a sneak peek into her beautiful days in Bulgaria as she faces her fears on the adventure-based reality show. Other than sharing beautiful pictures with her fans, Karishma also shared a video of herself in which she can be seen dancing on Wakhra Swag song on the road. She captioned it as, “My first day Swag on the set of #khatrokekhiladi .And Wat better song than this @ektaravikapoor. So many emotions jumping in my system.. feelings are just visitors, let them come and go!! Video courtesy @shivin7 Thanku:).” The video got the attention of Ekta Kapoor who commented, “Waaaaateee swaaaaaaaag hottieeew.”

While the shooting of the reality show has already begun, fans will have to wait till January, 2020 to watch khatron Ke Khiladi 10 on the small screen. The show will air on January 18 next year on TV after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. The Bollywood superstar’s controversial reality show will hit the TV screens by September end.

