Ishqbaaaz: Shivaay-Anika aka Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna feel nostalgic as the show completes 3 years

One of the popular shows of the small screen Ishqbaaaz has finally completed three years. The show saw a successful run, thanks to the chemistry between the lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna who played the roles of Shivaay and Anika respectively. Not just them, even others such as Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo to Shenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Mansi Srivastava played a crucial role in the show.

Ever since it was announced that the show would go off-air, the fans got sad and various hashtags started trending on the social media like #DONTENDISHQBAAAZ. However, the makers had to put an end to the show but today the fans took to Twitter to share their love for the show and hashtag #IshqbaaazShivikaKeNaam started trending.

Even Nakuul and Surbhi took to their social media accounts to share heart-warming posts for the show. Nakuul wrote, "It feels like only yesterday we aired the 1st episode of Ishqbaaaz. This will continue to be one of my most cherished memories. Thank you to all you lovers and believers who embraced the show in a way only you could! Mad Love." While Surbhi posted, “Khoobsurat 3 saal.”

Check out their posts:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surbhi's post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nakuul's post

Talking about work front, Surbhi will reportedly be seen playing a lead role in Sanjivani 2. She will be seen playing the role of a shy Punjabi girl who comes to the hospital to prove her parents guilty while Namit Khanna will be seen playing the role of a surgeon. There were reports that she would join Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but they have been refuted. Talking about Nakuul, he is currently on a break from work.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.