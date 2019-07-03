Haarsh Limbachiyaa wishes his 'love and life' Bharti Singh a very happy birthday, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Haarsh Limbachiyaa's birthday wish for wife Bharti Singh is all things love, see pic

Comedy queen Bharti Singh turned a year older today, and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa left no stone unturned to make the day special for her. Bharti Singh is one of the popular names on Indian television and the most inspiring comedienne who is currently enjoying her marital phase to the fullest with hubby, Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Wishing his beloved wife Bharti Singh a very happy birthday, Haarsh Limbachiyaa wrote on his Instagram, "Happy birthday my love my baby my life @bharti.laughterqueen".

After dating each other for a long time, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa culminated their relationship into marriage on December 3, 2017. And ever since, the couple has been giving some serious relationship goals. Not just this, the two have in fact participated in various reality shows together namely, Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, etc. and had nailed their performances.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

In an interview with a media portal, Bharti opened up about her married life and shared, “I think it makes a lot of difference if you find the right life partner. Haarsh supports me a lot and never questions me. It has been three months since we have got married, but our masti and maramaari continues. Kabhi gussa aata hai, kabhi hansi aati hai (sometimes I feel angry at him, and something he makes me laugh). But life is good, and I'm enjoying it. Haarsh never stops me from doing anything. We have got married after seven years of relationship, and we still feel we are friends only. In fact, we gel so well that we don't need the company of friends to go out on a dinner or a drive.”