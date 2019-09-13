Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra to be seen in Salman Khan’s TV show

There is just one month for Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 to sir on the small screen and the excitement of eth fans has reached to another level. Viewers are waiting with bated breaths to know who all are the contestants on the thirteenth season of the most popular show. It is already known that actors Chunky Pandey, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla and others have given their consent for the show. Now the latest update suggests that MTV Splitsvilla fame Paras Chhabra will also get locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Going by the reports in IWM Buzz, Paras Chhabra will be seen as one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13. For those who don’t know him, Paras was the winner of Splitsvilla 5 and rose to fame after his performance in the TV show Bado Bahu. He was last seen in the show Vighnaharta Ganesha as Ravan.

Paras Chabbra has often ruled the headlines in the past for his dating life. Earlier, the actor was in a relationship with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai actress Sara Khan. Soon after their breakup, rumours of Paras dating Naagin 3 actress Pavitra Punia also surfaced the internet. Currently, he is in a relationship with Calendar Girls’ actress Akanksha Puri.

Talking about the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is ready to treat viewers with interesting twists and turns this time. It is said that host Salman Khan will have special powers this time and he will be the one announcing the eviction of one of the contestants on the basis of their performance in the first week. Also, the Bollywood superstar will also be declaring the nominations for the second week.

Latest reports also suggest that Bigg Boss 13 house will be divided into two sides. The groups will be called Players and Ghosts and the job of the players will be to expose the ghost and make their place in the house.

Also read:

Bigg Boss 13: Here’s when grand premiere date of Salman Khan’s show will be announced

Bigg Boss 13: Contestants to be divided into 2 groups, Salman Khan to throw another twist in first week

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page