Bigg Boss 13: Here’s when grand premiere date of Salman Khan’s show will be announced

Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is soon going to AIR on Television. Want to know when the grand premiere will take place? Read to know more.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 12:00 IST
The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is returning with a bang really soon on Television. Superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show yet again. There are a lot of names doing rounds on the internet who have been approached by the makers of the show but nothing has been confirmed by the makers apart from the fact that this time only celebrities will take part in the show. Well, now it seems that it's finally time for the grand premiere date. 

As per a fan page on Instagram, the makers are all set to announce the grand premiere date of the reality show through a promo which will come out this Saturday for the fans. However, no official information has been here from the makers. Till now, it is being speculated that the show will begin from September 29, 2019 this time.

The makers are planning some really interesting changes in the show this time. If reports are to be believed the fans will even get to hear the voice of a lady Bigg Boss. Moreover, the theme is expected to be horror this year. Apart from the contestants, it has also been confirmed by the makers that the sets of the show this time will be built in Film City of Mumbai this time, unlike every year where the show takes place in Lonavla. Architect Omung Kumar is planning something exciting with his wife who has been designing the house of the show for a long time. This time she is preparing to make the house more lavish.

India Tv - Bigg Boss 13 architect Omung Kumar.

Bigg Boss 13 architect Omung Kumar.

Check some more changes implemented by the makers this time here.

