Bigg Boss 13 Updates: Will fans witness these 13 changes in Salman Khan’s show filled with ‘tedhe’ twists?

One of the most controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 is making a comeback on the small screen really soon. Superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the reality show yet again. As per the recent promos that have been released by the makers, it seems as if the show this time will be filled with exciting twists and turns along with masaledaar contestants who will be given a class by Dabangg 3 actor.

Till date, no official premiere date has been announced but the reports suggest that the opening episode of Bigg Boss 13 will take place on September 29. The thirteenth season will be full of surprised and a lot of changes that will be implemented keeping in mind the popularity of the show. Let’s have a look at these 13 changes that the fans of the show might witness this year:

1. Bigg Boss which has previously kept various themes like Angel vs Demon, Padosi, Celebrities vs Aam Admi might this year have their theme as horror. Horror is a genre that is receiving a lot of popularity on the small screen and keeping in mind the type of audience, the makers might this time introduce the horror theme.

2. The biggest change that the fans of Bigg Boss season 13 will be related to the contestants. This time only celebrities and no commoner contestants will participate in the show, keeping in mind the previous season of Bigg Boss 12 which was declared boring by the audience.

3. If online reports are considered Salman Khan might also have a co-host with him. If this will happen then it will be for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss when a female host will be seen with Salman. However, who she will have not been revealed yet.

4. The location of Bigg Boss 13 has also been changed. Previously, it used to be shot Lonavala, but this time the makers have planned to set up the house in Film City of Mumbai.

5. The makers are planning to bring in a lot of TV actresses whom we might have seen playing the role of daughters or bahus on the small screen. These actresses have a lot of fans which will directly impact the TRP of the reality show. Till now a lot of names have been in news such as Ankita Lokhande , Pavitra Punia, Meghna Malik, Debina Bhattacharya who might participate in the show.

6. Salman Khan's behavior is going to be stricter than the 12 seasons. On this show, the contestants will have fun with him but at the same time, they will get severe punishment if they make a mistake.

Television ka blockbuster lekar aa rahe hain the one and only @beingsalmankhan! Are you ready for #BiggBoss13 with a twist that's super tedha? @vivo_india #BB13 @BiggBoss coming soon!



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/1v9nOehy48 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 7, 2019

7. As per the current reports by KoiMoi, the actor will be taking Rs 31 crores per weekend for this season of the show. The report further stated that in total, he will be taking home a huge amount of Rs 403 crore this year. Neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

8. This time the makers will also make major changes during the course of the show. There will be a final selection of contestants even in the mid-season later which a lot of new twists and turns will be inserted.

9. Rakhi Sawant might also be seen making a guest appearance on the show along with either her husband or Deepak Kalal.

10. Female voice will also be heard for the first time in Bigg Boss house. So far, only the voice of Bigg Boss was heard but this time, female Bigg Boss might also be a part of the show.

11. Boss house architect Omung Kumar is planning something exciting with his wife who has been designing the house of the show for a long time. This time she is preparing to make the house more lavish.

#BB13 celebrity express ki hone wali hai shaandaar entry!



In the meantime, here's an exclusive sneak peek into the making of the first #BiggBoss13 promo with @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss



Anytime on @Voot pic.twitter.com/iGigD4CnLB — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 3, 2019

12. There are also reports that the wildcard entrants of the show will also be dhamakedaar this time. The makers might rope in less popular celebrities who will contribute to making a banging entry into the show.

13. Bigg Boss Season 13 will also have an international contestant this time and he might be a cricketer.