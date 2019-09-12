Bigg Boss 13: Contestants to be divided into 2 groups, Salman Khan to throw another twist in first week

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Latest Updates you can't miss

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Updates: The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to start with a bang soon. Ahead of the grand premiere episode, latest reports suggest that this time that the contestants will be divided into two groups and, also host Salman Khan will throw a big twist in the first week of the controversial show itself. According to media reports, the TV show will start from September 29, but the makers have not yet made any statement about it. Like previous seasons, this time also, superstar Salman Khan is returning as the supercool host of Bigg Boss 13.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants will be divided into two groups and each group will have at least six people, according to a report in Pinkvilla. The groups will be called Players and Ghosts and the job of the players will be to expose the ghost and make it their place in the house. On the other hand, Ghost will have to keep himself exposed and prevent players from entering, the report further added.

Coming to the big twist, Salman Khan will have absolute power as far as the first elimination is concerned. "For the first time the first week elimination will be done by Salman Khan himself on the basis of poor performance and he will only nominate contestant for the second week,” the report concluded.

Recently, Colors TV released the new promo of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday where host Salman Khan was shown inside an hourglass as the wall behind him stands decked with clocks. The Bharat actor once again revealed that the finale of the show is going to happen within a month from its inception but the season will go on after that, hinting at a huge change in the current format.

