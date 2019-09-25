Image Source : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira is shattered as Kartik and Kairav go missing

Naira's life has once again turned upside down as Kartik and son Kairav go missing in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Kartik goes missing from Goenka house, Kairav can't be found in his room. This makes Naira really upset and she is left shattered. However, things take a positive turn when Niara finds that Kartik and Kairav are sleeping in the living room of her house. She pokes Kartik and complains how his and Kairav's sudden disappearance made her upset. At this point, Kairav wakes up from his sleep and asks his mother not to fight with papa, which makes Kartik very happy. Watch the video below to know more: