  5. Watch Kuhu's evil plan for Abir, Mishti's Sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Watch Kuhu's evil plan for Abir, Mishti's Sangeet ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

A jhoomar suddenly falls during the sangeet ceremony of Abir and Mishti, while the needle of suspicion is pointed towards Meenakshi, whose evil mind is behind this incident?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2020 20:58 IST
Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke

Abir and Mishti's Sangeet ceremony celebration in Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke is stalled by an unexpected incident

Abir and Mishti's life is once again graced by happy times, the two love-birds are finally all set to tie their knot. Abir, Mishti and their families are busy celebrating this joyful moment, a sudden mishap stalls their celebration. A 'jhoomar' suddenly falls from the ceiling, giving minor injuries to Abir and sending a shock wave among others. While the needle of suspicion is pointed towards Abir's mother Meenakshi, who has been kept away from the wedding celebration. The real mastermind will leave everyone shocked. So, how will everyone react  when they find out that Kuhu was behind this accident.

