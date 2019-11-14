Karan Patel is back in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Check out his first glimpse post-return

Karan Patel returns to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Karan Patel aka Raman Bhalla is back in popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. His fans were missing him dearly, hence, the actor's return will definitely bring a wide smile on the faces of his admirers. Karan took a sabbatical to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Meanwhile, Chaitanya Choudhry was introduced as the new Raman Bhalla but now it's time for him to bid goodbye to the show.

Talking about his return, the actor said that it feels nostalgic and he is happy to be back on the sets. As the show is all set to end in December, Karan went emotional saying that all good things do come to an end, however, he will come back with something as lovable as YHM.

His co-star Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the role of Ishita said that she always knew KP hasn't quit the show but she couldn't tell it to the fans.

A new show titled Yeh Hai Chahtein will take place of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.