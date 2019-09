Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Teej brings Kartik and Naira closer

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Updates: The Goenka family is seen celebrating the festival of Teej and, there is good news for Kartik and Naira fans. The adorable couple will be seen sharing some romantic moments together. Vedika, on the other hand, falls down and faints and, the entire family gets worried about her health. Watch the video below to know more: