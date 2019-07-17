Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Naira and Kartik reunite?

Will Naira go to Udaipur to meet Kartik? Will the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reunite? Watch this video to know.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 22:05 IST
Representative News Image

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness a new twist. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer daily soap, which is also one of the longest-running TV serials of Indian television has kept the audience glued by separating its lead pair. Naira and Kartik, who parted their ways due to unavoidable circumstances are all set to meet again. However, their reunion won't be an easy one. Kaira, as their fans love to call them will have to face obstacles before they reunite. 

In the latest episode of the show, you will see that Naira is all set to bid goodbye to Goa with her son Kairav. As she is about to leave the city and fly to Udaipur, the little one faints. Naira postpones her plan for the next day but then she will come to know that Kartik is all set to marry Vedika. Hence, she will cancel her plan.

Check out the video below.

 

