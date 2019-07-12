VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shilpa celebrates birthday with starcast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shilpa celebrates birthday with starcast

Its time for double celebration for the star cast of the most popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Actress Shilpa Raizada celebrated her birthday along with the entire star cast of the show. Shilpa Raizada plays the role of Surekha in the serial who is Kartik’s aunt. The actress celebrated her birthday by cutting the cake and dancing with her co-stars. On the other hand, the star cast also celebrated as their show has once again topped the TRP chart and has become No. 1. The whole team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was very excited about the success of the show. Check out the video here to witness the celebrations by the team-