Yash slays in new photoshoot, says 'I possess the White, I own the Dark'

South superstar Yash recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle and was seen slaying the look. The KGF star has maintained to be the heartthrob of the town and now, with this dashing photoshoot, he has kept the bar high. The hunk stunned his fans by rocking the white Indo-western look and captioned the picture, 'I possess the White, I own the Dark'.

Yash recently attended the 10th edition of SIIMA in Bengaluru and garnered all attention by sporting a stylish outfit there. The actor also got a chance to share the stage with the megastar Kamal Hassan, who was honoured at the event. The handsome hunk was accompanied by his loving wife Radhika Pandit.

Earlier while attending an event Yash shared his secret Mantra of success and went down memory lane when he was roaming around the streets of Mysuru aimlessly. The actor shared, “I always enjoy an opportunity to speak with students. Because when I was a student, I was very confused. As a student, I didn’t behave in a way that made my parents happy. I was irresponsible and loafed about in the streets of Mysuru with my friends. And now I feel surprised that in the same place, I feel so much love coming my way from you guys".

Yash also advised everyone never to stop believing in themselves. “I didn’t make any drastic changes in my life. Simple changes make a world of difference. We think that to achieve something we should give up everything else in life and just focus on just one thing. But, that’s not true. Make little changes and you can achieve anything". He further added, "Everyone should have a crazy amount of self-confidence. Would you have ever believed the kind of respect that Kannada cinema is enjoying across India was possible to achieve earlier? I don’t have any hesitation to talk about it. Because there should always be positive energy around".

KGF Chapter 2 became the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide after Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 (2017) and the Aamir Khan-led Dangal. The deadly character of 'Rocky Bhai' became a household name across the country. The film went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide theatrical collection. It is the first Kannada film to achieve such feats.

